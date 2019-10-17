Is Brexit on the Exit? European Leaders Continue Talks On Controversial Brexit Future

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says U.K. lawmakers should "get this excellent deal over the line" by voting for the proposed Brexit divorce deal in Parliament on Saturday.

Speaking in Brussels alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Johnson said the agreement was "a very good deal both for the EU and for the U.K."

He said it would allow Britain to leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct.31 "whole and entire."

Johnson's key Northern Irish allies, however, don't agree, The Democratic Unionist Party says it will not support the deal because it treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the U.K.

