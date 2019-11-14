Is Fake News Real? New Study Reveals How Americans Feel About Their News

Washington DC-- A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USA Facts finds that regardless of political belief, many Americans say they have a hard time figuring out if information is true. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they often come across one-sided information, and about 6 in 10 say they regularly see conflicting reports about the same set of facts from different sources.

 