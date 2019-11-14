Washington DC-- A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USA Facts finds that regardless of political belief, many Americans say they have a hard time figuring out if information is true. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they often come across one-sided information, and about 6 in 10 say they regularly see conflicting reports about the same set of facts from different sources.
Is Fake News Real? New Study Reveals How Americans Feel About Their News
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Thu 10:04 AM, Nov 14, 2019