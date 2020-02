You go to the doctor's office thinking you have the flu, only to be told you have a cold. Dr. Carl Flynn says unfortunately both illnesses have similar symptoms, but what separates a cold from a flu is the severity.

"People who have the flu more or less feel like they've been hit by a truck. They have dramatic, abrupt onset of symptoms - usually high fever, terrible cough, worse sore throat they've ever had, and headache will often go along with it," says Dr. Carl Flynn.