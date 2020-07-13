You've completed a strenuous workout lifting weights or maybe you've been doing chores that included moving heavy objects. Now you're experiencing pain in your abdomen. Is it a pulled muscle or a hernia?

"The basic definition of a hernia is it's a weak spot in - not the muscle but in the tough stuff, the fascia that holds our muscles together. So typically when you think of it, it's gonna be something around your belly button or down in your groin. It's the typical type of hernia for sports, or lifting and things like that," says Dr. Tiffany Frederickson.

