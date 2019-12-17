Is it anemia or something more serious?

It's the holidays and many of us are feeling a bit run down, but are you just tired, might it be anemia, or could it be something more serious? Dr. Claude Boma of Cary Medical Center says there could be more to your fatigue than meets the eye. He recommends getting a thorough exam to rule out cancer.

"When we do the workup for the anemia, these patients tend to have an iron deficiency anemia, which is a red herring for malignancies - colon malignancies, GI malignancies. So it's advisable, especially in primary care setup in the clinician's - a patient's found to be anemic, to do a workup for this," says Dr. Claude Boma.