Is it the flu or encephalitis?

Is it the flu or something more? Dr. Samuela Manages says symptoms of encephalitis often mimic the flu and other illnesses. Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain tissue, and sometimes it can involve the spinal cord or even the lining of the brain. The exact cause is unknown.

"The cases that have been reported most of the time is actually viruses. And these are viruses that we commonly hear, like the influenza virus, measles, mumps, and rubella, herpes simplex virus, and even the zoster," says Dr. Samuela Manages, of Pines Health Services.