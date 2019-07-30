Island Falls' Summerfest attracts people from as far away as Texas

Sponsor and organizer, Jeff Brooks, says it was a desire to have everyone come and enjoy a day of fun, laughs and free food that led he and his wife to sponsor the community festival. But he says it's not something he does alone. He credits others for making Summerfest a big success. The event isn't just for those from Island Falls. He says folks from elsewhere in Maine and as far away as Texas took part in this year's fun.

Brooks says "I couldn't do it without the help of a bunch of volunteers. County Yankee is great. They help us out with the meats and stuff. It's great to get - be able to go out of town and get support. My worry is that we never get it promoted enough. Because like I said, it's free to everyone. I don't care where they come from. I don't care who they are. I just want people to come here, have a good time."

