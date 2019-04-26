‘It made me want to cry’: NFL Draft hinders Nashville’s bachelorette festivities

The NFL draft kicked off Thursday night in Nashville.

The NFL Draft is putting a damper on bachelorette festivities in Nashville. (Image Source: MGN)

The city isn’t just known for country music. It’s also apparently the bachelorette party capitol of the country.

All the focus on football is putting a damper on some of the pre-wedding festivities.

The NFL event has closed streets, pushed pedal taverns off Broadway and brought in hundreds of thousands of football fans, infiltrating bachelorette party headquarters.

“It just changes like the crowd, like what you’re here for. Like, I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of football guys," one bride said. "Nope, I’m good. I already have to watch football on Sundays. I don’t need to see any more of that.”

For the parties we talked to, the NFL draft came as a shock.

“No Idea, no idea, and I think my dad’s very disappointed in me that I didn’t know,” one woman said.

“When did they start planning the draft? Because I feel like I just found out about this,” another woman said.

“I found out three days ago, and it made me want to cry,” a bride said.

Instead, they’re coming up with plans.

“We’re still planning on using Uber, if it takes two hours, it takes two hours. It is what it is,” another bridal party said.

“The person who’s gonna pay for this is my husband when I refuse to watch football the entire season... I’m talking no Superbowl. Nope ... because you get married once. How often does the draft happen? Every year,” bridesmaid Cyndi said.

