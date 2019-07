It was a step back in time for the community of Caribou as they got to enjoy Burger Boy's annual car show.

According to owner Spenser Ouellette the previous owner did the car show and when he bought the restaurant, he decided he wanted to continue the tradition.

"It's just something different. It attracts people to Caribou so people come and they'll do some shopping, they'll come eat at Burger Boy. So it's just good for the economy."

Ouellette says he is already planning for future shows.