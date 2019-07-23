It was another successful year for the Maine Potato Blossom Parade

People are working hard on putting the final touches on their floats. According to Cheryl Boulier, director of the Maine potato blossom festival, the parade is an old tradition to Fort Fairfield.

"Well it's a tradition, an old tradition here in Fort Fairfield and as you can see it's always a beautiful day and we have over 75 entries and it's gonna be a wonderful day for the parade," she said.

With that many entries, Boulier says it takes a lot of effort to make it possible for all the floats to get down the street safely.

"We've got several volunteers in all these lots, organizing all these entries and getting them down the street on time, so yes it's a team effort," she said.

Paul Towle is the parade chair for the festival and says this parade allows people from all over the state to come back to their roots.

"A lot of people travel, especially the folks that have moved away from Aroostook County, living elsewhere, they use this as vacation time to come up and connect with some old friends and go to class reunions and watch the parade," he said.

And right he was as senator Susan Collins decided to take a trip to the county so she could take part in the parade.

"Oh It's a wonderful time! I'm proud that my own family business has a float this year to celebrate it's 175th anniversary. Although I don't play any role in the business, I'm very proud of my brothers for keeping the tradition alive," she said.

"We couldn't think of a better time to do it than here at the parade," Leslie Jackson, marketing manager for S.W. Collins, said.

Senator Collins wasn't the only politician there. Jared Golden also came up for the 2nd year in a row.

"I'm excited to be here and we're gonna walk in the parade with State Rep Dave McCrea over here whose just like a local hero and taught some many different generations of folk so everyone will know who he is they may not know who I am but I'll be with the right guy. It's gonna be a good day," he said.

Though it was a hot day, people still got to enjoy the many floats that drove down main street in Fort Fairfield.