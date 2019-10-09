It's peak pumpkin season

Fall is here and it's also the peak of pumpkin season. According to Frank McElwain, a farmer at McElwain's strawberry farm, they have about 25 varieties of pumpkins. He says that pumpkin starts around Labor Day and ends around Halloween time. He adds it's been a good pumpkin season for his farm, though cold, wet weather during planting did present a challenge.

We spoke with Maple Meadow Farms and Goughan's Berry Farm about how their pumpkin season has been going. Maple Meadow Farms says that they didn't have pumpkins this year because it was a bad year for pumpkins. Goughan's Berry Farm says it's been a good season for them and that people are picking pumpkins like they pick Christmas trees.

