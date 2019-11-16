It's the season of giving and JMG students at Fort Fairfield Middle/High School are working to help fellow students in need

Tis the season of giving and Jobs for Maine Graduates students at Fort Fairfield Middle/High School are working to help fellow students in need with a food drive to restock MSAD 20's food pantry.

According to Kim Dorsey, JMG Specialist at Fort Fairfield Middle/High School, the students held a food and mitten drive last year for the students in need. This year, they were asked to hold the food drive earlier because the pantry was running out of food to give to students.

JMG students say they are happy to be able to help.

"Just getting the feeling that I'm helping people and we are all helping people and encouraging other kids to help our community is very it's a very good feeling. "

"I think it's important especially in like a rural area like this where most families are either right at that poverty line or below, it's good to have a resource where you can maybe get dinner for that night or something just to get by until you get a next paycheck or something."

They are running the food drive until November 22nd but hope to extend it to Christmas break.