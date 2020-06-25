HOULTON, Maine - Sheriff Shawn Gillen says visits to the facility first came to a halt earlier this year, as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of Covid-19 at the jail. Once June arrived, restrictions were lifted. Visitors were allowed in and programs for the inmates resumed. But with the virus being reported in Houlton, the decision was made to restrict access once again.
Jail access restricted, following Covid-19 concerns elsewhere in Houlton
