County law enforcement officials speak about the jail being overcrowding

The Aroostook County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding. When you have a 117-bed facility and you wake up on the 4th of July to find an email stating there are 131 people at the jail, that's a problem - a problem that often results in transferring inmates to other facilities. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says the problem is the revolving door - offenders who get caught, go to jail, get released, only to re-offend.

Local law enforcement sees issues like drug addiction and mental illness firsthand, as they deal with individuals in their own communities all across Aroostook. Sgt. Jarad Carney says in his work as an officer in Ashland and now in Washburn, he sees people struggling with their own private battles, be it an addiction or mental illness. Recovery houses and treatment facilities are great resources that provide not just a place to stay but teach life skills necessary to turn one's life around. Gillen says he's also seen the benefits of peer interaction - those who've had problems, have turned their life around, and are now sharing what they've learned.

Gillen says the jail works closely with agencies like AMHC, providing a number of programs to help inmates, and he'll continue to look for ways to reduce overcrowding at the facility.