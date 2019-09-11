Jason Alexander still at large according to police

Presque Isle PD is still requesting the publics assistance with locating Jason Alexander, age 44 of Blaine. Anyone with information on a location on Alexander is encouraged to call Presque Isle Police Dept. at 764-4476, Maine State Police at 532-5400 or Aroostook Crimestoppers at (800) 638-8477. A tip that leads to locating and the arrest of Alexander will be eligible for a $500 reward.

Anyone found to have assisted Alexander in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution.

Jomo White was arrested on Tuesday morning in Presque Isle. He was transported to the Aroostook County jail.

At approximately 5:47 a.m., a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot on Northern Road in Presque Isle. Officers arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the victim until the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to A.R. Gould hospital where he underwent surgery and was later life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in critical condition.

