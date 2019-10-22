Jessica Meir talks about her historic spacewalk

Caribou native and astronaut, Jessica Meir, along with Christina Koch shared their thoughts on their space walk last week. On Friday the two women made history when they floated outside the international space station for the first all-female spacewalk.

The all-female team was sent out to replace a 232-pound battery charger in the lab's solar power system. This was Koch's fourth spacewalk and Meir's first.

Christina and I have both been training together for over 6 years now and a lot of the space walk training that we do is a major competent of that training on the ground. So we feel very comfortable and familiar with the suits and the tools with all the interfaces that we know how to use and you really develop this muscle memory and what it's like to work in the suit. All of that is based under water in the neutral buoyancy lab back in Houston, so it's a totally different feeling suddenly when you're out here with the same suit same tools but of course we are weightless for the first time, so the interesting part is that some of the challenges that we have underwater in the pool that make it difficult in the pool are op posite challenges here in space. We don't have the drag of the water but of course it's easy to get going and hard to stop so your brain has to try to interpret all these things from the way you have been training it for so long. I will never forget that moment coming out of the hatch and looking down and just seeing my boots and the earth below, such a spectacular and beautiful sight. it was quite overwhelming. And, we out and did the job we had to do and lucky enough to still get to enjoy the view."

Next week another inflight discussion is scheduled for students at Caribou High School.

