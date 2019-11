James Peaslee requested a new trial after evidence of an alleged confession to the murder by his brother. Justice Harold Stewart denied the request.

Police arrested Peaslee just hours after they responded to a 911 call and found Paul Hilenski's body in his Bridgewater home in January 2018.

The jury saw video evidence of the shooting. They found Peaselee guilty after four hours of deliberations.

James Peaslee will be sentenced on Monday, November 18th at 1pm.