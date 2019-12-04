Jury Selection Set To Take Place Today In Trial Case of Murdered 10 year Old Girl

A murder trial stemming from the death of a 10-year-old girl that exposed problems with Maine’s system of child protection is set to begin soon. Marissa Kennedy died in February 2018. Police say she suffered prolonged physical abuse before her death. Her mother, 34-year-old Sharon Carrillo, is charged with depraved indifference murder stemming from Marissa’s death. Jury selection is expected to begin on Wednesday.

