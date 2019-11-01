Just over 300 customers without Power in Aroostook County

Pleasant weather the last 36 hours have aided in allowing Emera to restore power to The County. Only 4,012 are without power under Emera Maine. 361 of them being here in Aroostook County.

As of 11AM 4,012 meters are impacted by the continuing power outage after gusty winds on Friday brought trees and wires down across eastern parts of Maine. Crews have been working all morning in getting electricity back flowing properly to communities.

Customers may report outages by calling Emera's Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

