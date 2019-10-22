Justin Trudeau Wins Second Term for Canadian Prime Minister

Liberal JustinTrudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term for Prime Minister in Canada's national elections .

Local results for ridings in New Brunswick include the following:

Liberal incumbent Wayne Long has won and retained his seat in Saint John-Rothesay with 37.4 %, and 14,826 votes.

In Fundy Royal, Conservative candidate Rob Moore has won the seat with 46%.

In New Brunswick Southwest, Conservative candidate John Williamson has taken the seat with 49.1%.

In Madawaska-Restigouche, Incumbent Liberal René Arseneault has retained his seat with 50.2%.

and in Miramichi-Grand Lake, Incumbent Liberal Pat Finnigan has retained his seat with 36.8 %.

In Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, Incumbent Liberal Ginette Petitpas Taylor retained her seat with 42.9 %

In Tobique-Mactaquac, Conservative Richard Bragdon won with 50.4 %