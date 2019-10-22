Justin Trudeau Wins Second Term for Canadian Prime Minister

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- Liberal JustinTrudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term for Prime Minister in Canada's national elections .

Local results for ridings in New Brunswick include the following:
Liberal incumbent Wayne Long has won and retained his seat in Saint John-Rothesay with 37.4 %, and 14,826 votes.

In Fundy Royal, Conservative candidate Rob Moore has won the seat with 46%.

In New Brunswick Southwest, Conservative candidate John Williamson has taken the seat with 49.1%.

In Madawaska-Restigouche, Incumbent Liberal René Arseneault has retained his seat with 50.2%.

and in Miramichi-Grand Lake, Incumbent Liberal Pat Finnigan has retained his seat with 36.8 %.
In Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, Incumbent Liberal Ginette Petitpas Taylor retained her seat with 42.9 %

In Tobique-Mactaquac, Conservative Richard Bragdon won with 50.4 %

 