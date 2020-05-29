K9 Jazz of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office to get body armor

A member of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office will be receiving a donation that could save their life.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office K9 Jazz will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Jazz’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20”. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Jazz is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever handled by Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,867 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.