Kay Jeweler's in the Aroostook Centre Mall is closing. According to Kay officials, their last day of business will be January 19th, 2020. They add that Kay Jeweler's in Bangor will not be closing. We reached out for comment but they were unable to provide any.
Posted: Wed 1:07 PM, Jan 15, 2020
