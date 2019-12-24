Keeping babies healthy during the holidays and beyond

The holidays can be very overwhelming and stressful to families of new babies. Jennifer Plante, Primary Charge Nurse for Cary Medical Center's Maternal Child Unit, says there are measures parents can take to reduce their baby's chance of getting sick.

"It can produce a lot of fear and anxiety - just the thought of bringing a new baby into a large gathering of people. There's a lot of influenza and RSV in the community, and everyone's goal is to have a healthy baby during Christmas," says Jennifer Plante, Primary Charge Nurse, Maternal Child Unit at Cary Medical Center.