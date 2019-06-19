Keeping it in the Family

The future is looking bright for an optometry practice in The County. The Small family has four generations of eye doctors and a century of experience.

It's a career path that dates back generations for the Small family. Paige and Abby Small are the daughters of Dr. Craig Small.

"Our dad is an optometrist and actually our grandfather, Dr Ogden Small and then our great grandfather doctor William Small was also an optometrist as well," Paige Small said.

Both girls knew they wanted to get into the medical field. In 2015 they both ended up attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The sisters graduated in May and decided to move back to The County.

"We always knew we wanted to come back to the area and practice where our dad and grandfather and great grandfather practiced," Paige said. "It's been special for us to carry that on, but we also really want to give back and serve the community that raised us."

"A lot of people ask us why we would move back to Aroostook County, why we would move back to our small home town but it's so special for us," Abby Small said. "Not only because it's fourth generation optometry for us but this community is unique. I think the culture and community in Aroostook County is special, it's a special place to raise your children and a special place for us to have grown up."

With four generations and 100 years of eye care in the family, both girls say a lot has changed.

"The profession has evolved and we can bring something new to the table because our education has changed from what our fathers, and grandfathers and great grandfathers was so we're excited about that," Abby said.

The girls say they're excited to work under their father and eventually they'll take over.

"We hope that dad sticks around and practices alongside us for a while but when he's ready to spend more time doing other things we're here to take over and we're really excited about that," Abby said.

Abby and Paige are looking forward to serving the community now that they've gained knowledge elsewhere in a specialty that they can now bring back to The County.