It's a colorful symbol to represent the effort to end polio.

"We raise some money, do a fundraising project and they donate a dollar and we paint their pinkies purple to raise awareness for polio."

October 24th marks World Polio Day. On this day thousands of Rotary clubs around the globe hold fundraisers and events to raise money and awareness. In Presque Isle rotary members visited this school where kids got to participate in this colorful project.