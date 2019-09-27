Kindergarteners at Fort Fairfield elementary school are saving for higher education

Even though it is many years away, kindergarteners at Fort Fairfield elementary school already have money put away for their higher education.

The future is bright for this kindergarten class at the Fort Fairfield Elementary. They were one of sixteen classes selected to receive money towards their education this year. Director of FAME says these students have money invested in their future.

The director of FAME is excited to help support the kids and their future education. The principal of the elementary school is glad they are preparing the kids at a younger age for their next step in education. One parent with a child in kindergarten thinks it's a great way for students and their families to have this type of opportunity.

For information on these grants, can visit brightfutureforme.com