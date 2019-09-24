Ky. teacher carries 10-year-old with spina bifida on field trip so she doesn’t have to miss out

A caring teacher recently made the day for a 10-year-old Louisville girl with Spina Bifida.

Ryan and her class were going on a field trip to Falls of the Ohio, but the Falls aren’t wheelchair friendly.

According to her mom, who posted to the “Team Ryan” Facebook page, while she was planning an “alternate field trip day” a teacher reached out to her and offered to carry Ryan on his back all day long.

Ryan was put in a backpack carrier and off they went.

Ryan’s mom also touted the school posting “We are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out."

