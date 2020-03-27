L.L. Bean packages food for Good Shepherd Food Bank

Dixie Shaw, Program Director for Hunger & Relief Services, says the partner agencies of Good Shepherd Food Bank, which includes Catholic Charities Maine, received word earlier this week that L.L. Bean officials had contacted Good Shepherd, asking what they could do to help. L.L. Bean recently shut all of its facilities, following state guidelines for non-essential regarding Covid 19. Officials with the retail outlet decided to put their packaging knowledge to good use. Store personnel picked up non-perishable items from Good Shepherd earlier this week, repurposing the LL Bean shipping department to process food for those in need.