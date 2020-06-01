L.L. Bean to reopen its 24-hour store in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - L.L. Bean is reopening its shuttered 24-hour store in Freeport that has been closed for two-and-a-half months because of the pandemic. The outdoors retailer already reopened its hunting and fishing store, and bike, boat and ski store. On Monday, its flagship store that’s normally open 365 days a year will be reopening. It was the first time the flagship store closed for more than 24 hours, and only the fifth time the store closed. The organizers of the Fryeburg Fair, one of the state’s biggest agricultural events, also announced the fair is postponed. Maine has had more than 2,300 cases of the virus.