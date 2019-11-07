Landmarks Around the World to “Go Teal” Today for Alzheimer’s Awareness

NEW YORK (November 7, 2019) — More than 330 landmarks around the world will light up teal today to raise Alzheimer’s awareness through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

“From iconic landmarks to small buildings, every site that ‘goes teal’ is highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s disease and showing support for the 50 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We thank each and every one of them for helping to bring Alzheimer’s awareness to the forefront and inspiring others to join the fight against this disease.”

Landmarks that will be “going teal” on November 7th include:

• One World Trade Center (New York)

• New York Stock Exchange Building (New York)

• Madison Square Garden (New York)

• Willis Tower (Chicago)

• LAX Airport (Los Angeles)

• TD Garden (Boston)

• Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Cleveland)

• NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte)

• Tennessee State Capitol (Nashville)

• AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami)

• US Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

• Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

• Houston City Hall (Houston)

• Columbia Center (Seattle)

• Niagara Falls (Canada)

• Sydney Town Hall (Australia)

• Torch Doha (Qatar)

This is the sixth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign and largest number of participating sites to date.