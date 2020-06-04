Latest tests show both inmates and staff at state prison are negative for Covid-19

Results are in for a second round of testing for Covid-19 at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced today results from the second round of universal testing of prisoners and employees at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham, showing now new cases of Covid-19. This second round of testing was part of the Department’s proactive effort to protect prisoners and staff in the wake of four positive diagnoses of inmates last month.

As part of the retesting, 299 employees and 452 inmates submitted a second sample. Results for all these employees and all inmates have come back negative.

Retesting of all staff, inmates and contracted vendors began May 27th, in consultation with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) after the first MDOC inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19.

In response to the first positive case, universal testing of all staff, inmates and contracted vendors on the MCC campus was initiated. Over several days of this campus-wide testing period, three inmates of the 466 tested, were positive for COVID-19, none have required hospitalization, and each are no longer in quarantine. There were no positive cases among the 304 staff tested.

“We know we’re not in the clear with COVID-19, but we’re incredibly proud of the way MCC staff, our contracted employees and the inmates have taken all necessary precautions to stem the tide. It is their sacrifice and commitment to reducing the incidence and impact of COVID-19 that has ensured the low infection rate,” says Commissioner Randall Liberty.