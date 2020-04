Governor Mills' stay healthy at home mandate goes into effect at midnight tonight. Megan Cole spoke with law enforcement about what the mandate actually means.

Department of Economic and Community Development

ttps://www.maine.gov/decd/home

They are available weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST

1-800-872-3838 in Maine

1-800-541-5872 from outside of Maine