Law to benefit those who provide health care to elderly

A new Maine law will benefit those providing health care services to the elderly. LD 1758, An Act To Clarify and Amend MaineCare Reimbursement Provisions for Nursing and Residential Care Facilities, was approved by lawmakers, then signed by Governor Janet Mills in 2019. It took effect January 11th. It allocates $500,000 per year to the critical funding need at facilities statewide.

"This was, you know, providing more money for reimbursement so that they could keep up with wages, keep up with demand for workers in Aroostook County and Maine, and like I said, it was, you know, critically needed and deserved more than anything, and we need to do more," says Troy Jackson, Maine Senate President.