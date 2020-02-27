Lawmakers OK ambulance service for Mars Hill, Blaine and Bridgewater

Sen. Mike Carpenter, Democrat of Houlton, sponsored the bill -- LD 2050 -- that received unanimous, bipartisan support in an enactment vote this morning.

The legislation was written at the request of town officials who faced losing ambulance service after an April 20 deadline. Sen. Carpenter said, quote "These folks from Blaine, Bridgewater and Mars Hill have stepped up to bring ambulance services back to their towns. I am glad that the Legislature has shown such overwhelming support for this bill, because we need to protect the people of these towns"

The move to provide ambulance services came after the towns learned that they would no longer have coverage through a private company.

The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills. The governor has 10 days to either sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without her signature.