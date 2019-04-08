AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine could increase or limit the number of charter schools in the state under several bills. Lawmakers are set to hold hearings on at least three bills addressing charter schools Monday. Currently, the Maine Charter School Commission can only approve 10 public charter schools. That cap expires in July 2022. A Republican's bill would remove that cap, while a Democrat wants to make the limit permanent.
Lawmakers are set to hold hearings on at least 3 bills addressing charter schools in Maine
Posted: Mon 9:43 AM, Apr 08, 2019