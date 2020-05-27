Leaving Your Dog In The Car on a Hot Day Can Be Deadly For Them

Your car can quickly a deadly heat trap for your pets.

If your car is sitting in the sun, it gets hot inside quickly, making it dangerous for your pet.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, after 60 minutes your vehicle can be more than 40 degrees hotter than it is outside. On a 70 degree day, that would mean inside your car is 110 degrees. This can lead to heat stroke in your pet, which could be fatal.

Leaving the window down does little to mitigate the heat as well.

The Presque Isle Police Chief says they respond to calls about dogs in hots cars during the summer months. She says it is a misdemeanor.

