Legalized Cannabis Sparks New Debate in Maine

A Maine legislator is calling on the state's legislative body to push the U.S. Congress to make banking and insurance accessible to legalized cannabis businesses. Republican Rep. John Andrews of Paris says he intends to introduce a resolution to the Maine Legislature on Tuesday calling for Congress to make the moves. He says many legal cannabis businesses operate mostly with cash and with no insurance because of federal regulations. A copy of the resolution is expected to go to President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and each member of Maine's delegation.