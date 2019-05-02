Lewiston police officer dies from accidental fentanyl overdose

Chief Brian T. O’Malley announced today that the cause of death of Officer Nicholas Meserve was acute fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death accidental. Officer Meserve, 34, died at home in Lewiston on February 8th. Chief O’Malley said that an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause and manner of death. An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency continues.

Chief O’Malley said that the death of Officer Meserve is a very personal matter for the Meserve family and “I hope it’s a reminder that the opioid epidemic touches the lives of many in the community regardless of their wealth, race, religion or profession. “

Chief O’Malley said that the Lewiston Police Department maintains an employee assistance program and a peer support team. Additionally, he said the Lewiston Police Department conducts regular reviews regarding an officer’s use of force, sick time usage, job performance evaluations and complaints from the public. He said there was nothing in these reviews or observations of other officers to indicate that Officer Meserve may have been battling a drug dependency issue or addiction issue.

Chief O’Malley said that the city is currently in negotiations with the police unions to establish a drug testing policy as a means of identifying potential substance use issues and providing resources for employees to deal with dependency or addiction issues.

