Library honors community heroes

The Walter T.A. Hansen Memorial Library in Mars Hill has created a program designed to recognize the heroes of the community.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, from pharmacy workers and firefighters, to town officials and sheriffs. Amber Wood, co-librarian, says the library board takes suggestions for who will be honored each month and makes a decision during their regular board meetings. Honorees are recognized the last Tuesday of the month, with a special event at the library.

