Library uses internet to connect with patrons during pandemic

Londa Brown, a member of the Washburn Library board, says she's amazed at how library staff across the state have stepped up to the challenge of keeping patrons engaged, despite libraries being closed. Using the internet, they've been able to continue sharing ideas and are keeping in touch with people of all ages.

"I'm amazed because every day they're introducing 'well, let me show you how to use this.' It started out with Zoom, because Zoom keeps us together. How do we tell stories on Facebook, on our website, what do we use. What else can we do to connect with our patrons?" says Londa Brown.