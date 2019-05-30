Life sentences stand for Aroostook County man who killed two in 2015 rampage

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The state's highest court is upholding two life sentences for an Aroostook County man who killed two people during a rampage in 2015.

39-year-old Anthony Lord appealed to the Maine Supreme Court, saying proper procedures were not followed when he was sentenced.

Thursday the court rejected that argument.

Lord pleaded guilty to the deaths of 58-year-old Kevin Tozier and 22-year-old Kyle Hewitt.

Lord also admitted to the attempted murder of a woman at her home in Benedicta. Two others were wounded.

Lord told authorities the death of his 6-month-old son, Larry, caused him to crack.

Earlier this month, Jessee Mackin was found guilty of manslaughter for the baby's death.