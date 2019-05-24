Limestone Community School gearing up for a new year as a new district

What was once a part of RSU 39 is now on their own.

(Dobbins) “It’s like starting a brand new school when you break away from a RSU, you’ve got to start right from the book keeping, right straight up and change contracts around, so it’s been very interesting.”

Bill Dobbins will soon be the superintendent for Limestone Community School. They are making the jump from RSU39 to their own district.

(Dobbins) “I think it’s been very positive they are very excited about bringing their own school back and their control back, like I said the school committee is very excited about this, teachers are excited, the people I’ve talked to in the community are also excited that they have local control now, they’re able to do different things of what they want to do at Limestone.”

Some details still need to be worked out.

(Dobbins) “Coming on you’re always looking for, in my past districts you always had a year to compare and since we broke away it’s hard to make a comparison of where you’re going.”

A few positions at the school do need to be filled. The principal, a fourth grade teacher who is retiring, three custodians who are also retiring and a school nurse is needed. As for the teachers already there, Dobbins says they’re considering bringing RSU39’s contract over for another year.

(Dobbins) “We’re in the midst of discussing that with the teachers at this point to see where we are, we hope not to negotiate but we’re going to see what RSU39 they’ve negotiated and I haven’t heard the final results, whatever works best for our people we’re going to go forward with that.”

High school students from Limestone were given a choice of whether or not they want to attend Caribou or Fort Fairfield high school.

(Dobbins) “The eighth graders have picked their choices at this point, majority are going to Caribou and I think 3 or 4 are going to Fort Fairfield.”

A plan is in place for those attending Caribou, but things are still being worked out for those who chose Fort Fairfield. Dobbins says it’ll be a busy summer, but he’s looking forward to the new year with a new district.

