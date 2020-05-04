The Limestone Fire Department received brand new life saving rescue equipment last month. This past November the Limestone Fire Department received a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. The grant was used to buy new rescue equipment this spring. Jon Poitras, Limestone Fire Chief says they needed the new equipment to replace the older equipment they currently have.
Limestone Fire Department Receives Life Saving Equipment
By Stephen Durham |
Posted: Mon 8:38 AM, May 04, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 8:40 AM, May 04, 2020