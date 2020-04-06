Limestone man charged with operating under the influence and operating while license suspended

State police say, Timothy Burns, of Limestone, was traveling southbound on US Route 1 in Amity when he went off the roadway and into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll and end up on it’s roof. Burns was transported to the Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that Burns was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash and that his license status was suspended. Burns was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Operating While License Suspended.