Limestone police arrest driver for drug possession

Limestone Officer Damon Howarth was on routine patrol on the former Loring AFB on Saturday, May 18th, at around 7:39 p.m., when he observed a vehicle with a defective tail light. After speaking to the operator of the vehicle, Howarth found that the male driver was on probation.

The male subject was found to be in possession of 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, a set of electronic scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The male subject was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.