Littleton Car Crash

On Friday October 18, at around 8:45 PM the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a car/pole crash in the area of 2093 US Route 1 in Littleton.

The caller reported the occupants were trapped inside. Upon arriving on the scene, Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Johnston, with the help from the caller were able to free both subjects from the vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver, Nathan Richards (37) and his passenger Jessica Cheney (38) both of Presque Isle were both transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be the cause of the crash. Richards was medically cleared and then arrested for unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs after locating 30 grams of methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending further investigation.