Littleton crash blamed on driver using handheld device, use of alcohol

The use of a handheld device and alcohol are being blamed for a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st.

Chelsea McKay was driving her 2017 Nissan SUV north on U.S. Route 1 in Littleton and was slowing in traffic due to a potato truck that was making a left turn. Investigating for the State Police was Corporal Dennis Quint says this section of roadway is currently under construction and the driving portion of the lane has been milled but the shoulder is intact causing an approximate two-inch lip.

McKay stated she could see a pickup coming up behind her, not slowing. She reported before she could take any evasive action the truck struck the rear of her vehicle.

Paul Brady was driving north on U.S. Route 1 in Littleton, and told Quint he received a text message to his phone. Brady says he looked at the message and when he looked up he saw a vehicle slowing or stopped in the travel lane due to a turning potato truck. He says he braked but could not avoid hitting the back of the SUV.

Quint says he suspected Brady was impaired from liquor and a field sobriety test was administered. Consequently, Brady was arrested for OUI and taken to the Aroostook County Jail for a breath test. Brady was also issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle while improperly using handheld mobile device.

McKay was transported via Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital for pain to her neck and back. Neither McKay's passenger, Shelby Bulley, nor Brady, were injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were removed from the roadway by York's of Houlton Towing.

