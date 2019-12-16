Local Church Suspends Services Due To Water Damage

A local church suspended Sunday services after sustaining water damage on Saturday.According to an email sent by the pastor of the Gray Memorial Church in Caribou sent to parishioners...quote, "At some point Saturday one of the (new) sprinkler heads in the attic began to discharge water. Late that night the water which had apparently been soaked up by the insulation for several hours began to pour into the sanctuary." the pastor went onto say neither the Caribou Fire Department nor the sprinkler technician could find an obvious for the sprinkler head to go off. The investigation continues. For now, out of an abundance of caution, there is no power in the building except for some of the heating units.