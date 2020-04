During the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals are in desperate need for more facemasks. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a local facebook group that’s trying to help that change.

Things such as facemasks are in short supply for the front line workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A County facebook group is working to help end the shortage. . Friends from Northern Maine has members from all over The County, and they make homemade face masks and deliver them to hospitals in the area.