Local High Schools Plan for Different Ways To hold Graduation for Seniors

With social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 still in effect, High School graduations will be done a bit differently this year. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with local high school principals about their plans for graduation ceremonies.

Senior year is supposed to be an exciting time for students in high school, but COVID-19 has brought many unexpected changes to their lives.

One of those changes is how graduation ceremonies will be done.

Wayne Anderson is the principal for Madawaska High School. He says they will film the seniors walking and then show it at the drive in theater to respect social distancing.

